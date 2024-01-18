Palm civet attacks man in Tamil Nadu, captured by forest officials

THOOTHUKUDI: A palm civet was rescued by the Tiruchendur forest officials after it attacked a senior citizen, and released into the Kuthiramozhi Theri Forest.
According to sources, the palm civet was found atop the house of one Sudalai, a resident of Krishnan Temple Street. Sources said the animal bit Sudalai, due to which he was hospitalised.
Upon receiving information, Tiruchendur Forest Ranger Kanimozhi visited the spot and inquired about the incident. “Sudalai was treated and administered an anti-rabies vaccine,” she said.
Kanimozhi said the male palm civet was 18 months old and the species is commonly found in the Kanam Reserve Forest.
The animal was released deep inside the Kuthiramozhi Theri Forest, she said, adding that the forest department has also applied for compensation for Sudalai.