Take action against illegal quarrying in Melur: Madras High Court to collector

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district collector to take remedial and legal action against the illegal sand mining committed by a man, P Lakshmanan, in some patta lands in Kottagudi village in Melur, Madurai.
A bench comprising justices G R Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by two persons - S Sevugan and G Bharathiraja - seeking to end the illegal sand mining carried out by Lakshmanan.
According to a status report filed in the case by the assistant director of geology and mining of Madurai district, Lakshmanan misused the quarry license granted to him in connection with the Melur-Karaikudi four-lane project and illegally quarried 38,808 cubic metres of sand from several patta lands in the aforesaid village. Following this, the quarry license granted to him was temporarily suspended by the collector and the same was reported to the court.
Wondering how illegal quarrying could have taken place without the knowledge of local officials, the judges said the jurisdictional task force cannot escape liability. Stating that an FIR was liable to be registered for the above offences and penalty proceedings would also have to be initiated, the judges directed the collector to take appropriate action.