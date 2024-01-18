Take action against illegal quarrying in Melur: Madras High Court to collector

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district collector to take remedial and legal action against the illegal sand mining committed by a man, P Lakshmanan, in some patta lands in Kottagudi village in Melur, Madurai.

A bench comprising justices G R Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by two persons - S Sevugan and G Bharathiraja - seeking to end the illegal sand mining carried out by Lakshmanan.