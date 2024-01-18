TN: Farmers in Dharmapuri's Vathalmalai hamlet demand fertiliser storehouse

DHARMAPURI: The predominantly agrarian remote hilly tribal hamlet of Vathalmalai in Dharmapuri district is plagued by inadequate infrastructure such as pucca roads, bus connectivity and facilities for farmers.

Residents have now urged the cooperative department to set up an office or storehouse to stock fertilisers for the Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MCS) functioning here.

“To claim the fertilisers and pesticides issued to farmers as part of the loan from the society, farmers have to travel at least 50 km. This is inconvenient as farmers have to spend over Rs 1,500 per trip,” farmers said.