TN: Farmers in Dharmapuri's Vathalmalai hamlet demand fertiliser storehouse

DHARMAPURI: The predominantly agrarian remote hilly tribal hamlet of Vathalmalai in Dharmapuri district is plagued by inadequate infrastructure such as pucca roads, bus connectivity and facilities for farmers.
Residents have now urged the cooperative department to set up an office or storehouse to stock fertilisers for the Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MCS) functioning here.
“To claim the fertilisers and pesticides issued to farmers as part of the loan from the society, farmers have to travel at least 50 km. This is inconvenient as farmers have to spend over Rs 1,500 per trip,” farmers said.
The Multipurpose Cooperative Society plays a crucial role in the agricultural activities at Vathalmalai. Through this society, farmers can avail small loans which would directly aid them in cultivation. The society also provides them with necessary fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides. Farmers across Vathalmalai rely on the society to boost cultivation.
However, due to the lack of proper infrastructure, the society can’t store the fertilisers and instead requests farmers to collect them from other panchayats. This poses inconvenience to residents as they have to travel at least 50 km to take the stock from the nearest panchayat.
Speaking to TNIE, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Labourers Association, said, “The MCS is usually relied on by the farmers for small loans to help improve cultivation. The MCS also allots fertilisers and other items based on the crop. But these fertilisers and other items are not directly available to the farmers, instead they have to bring them from elsewhere.”
“As Vathalmalai is located atop a hill one has to travel at least a minimum of 50 km to reach other areas. As fertilisers or insecticides are often provided in large quantities farmers have to hire a private vehicle for transportation which usually costs up to Rs 2,000 per trip. Efforts must be taken to bring these fertilisers and pesticides to the hamlet,” he said.
R Kaliappan from Palsilambu said, “Last time, a relative of mine had applied for a loan of Rs 11,000. He was provided over Rs 3,000 worth of fertilisers and other items along with the loan. To collect the goods, which weighed over 80 kg, we had to go to Nallampalli. We had to rent a truck for which we paid nearly Rs 1,500.”
Senior officials in the cooperative Department said, “Vathalmalai has a newly opened society. There is no way to store the fertiliser or other materials there. So we request farmers to collect them from other societies. We have requested the administration to allocate an area to create a storehouse and an office. Efforts are underway. This problem will be resolved if the buildings are allocated and completed.”