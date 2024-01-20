CCMC bid to fence encroached OSR land opposed by realtor, residents

COIMBATORE: The attempt of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials to fence an Open Space Reservation (OSR) land at Amman Nagar was prevented by a group of people from the adjacent Vellalore town panchayat on Friday. The latter claimed the fencing works would block passage to their residential area which is near the CCMC jurisdiction. Police had to be called in as the dispute intensified.

Amman Nagar, which falls in Ward 85 of the South Zone of Municipal Corporation, is at the border between the CCMC and the Vellalore town panchayat limits in the Coimbatore district.

A real estate promoter had allegedly forged documents, claimed the CCMC's OSR land as the pathway for a residential layout named Elite Avenue and sold the plots. The CCMC decided to take action in this regard based on the High Court's directions.

When the CCMC's Town Planning Department officials tried to install fences around the OSR land on Friday, the promoter along with the local people who had bought lands stopped them and opposed the fencing works citing pathway issues.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Thiagarajan, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Reserve Site Protection Committee, said, "The OSR land was initially a park site within the Kurichi panchayat. Later, after the delimitation, the OSR land was attached to the CCMC in 2011. The promoter had illegally used the 30 cents of OSR land as a path to the residential plots that he had developed in the Vellalore town panchayat. Even the high court order ruled in favour of the CCMC. Now the promoter has been trying to encroach the land by going for an appeal and getting a stay."