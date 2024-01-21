Congress condemns PM Modi for not giving relief to rain-hit districts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Sirivella Prasad on Saturday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to release relief assistance for the restoration and rehabilitation works in the rain-affected areas in the state. “The prime minister is visiting the temples in the state without heeding to the request of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.
Addressing newspersons after a meeting with Congress functionaries on Lok Sabha elections, Prasad said, “Congress is very confident that the alliance led by DMK will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The DMK has already announced its seat-sharing committee for the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress will also announce its committee within two days,” he added.
Responding to a question about the number of seats the Congress would be seeking from DMK in the Lok Sabha elections, Prasad said it would be announced after the talks get over.
Asked whether the frequent visits of Modi to Tamil Nadu would increase the electoral prospects of BJP in the state, Prasad said, “The vote share of the BJP in Tamil Nadu will go down with every visit of Modi.”
Asked whether the Congress would spell its stand on NEET in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “When Rahul Gandhi visited Madurai, he said the states that wish to keep NEET can do so and the those that do not like can skip. This is our party’s stand. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, NEET will not be suitable since 90% of the government schools are following state board syllabus while NEET is based on CBSE syllabus,” he added.