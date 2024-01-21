Congress condemns PM Modi for not giving relief to rain-hit districts in Tamil Nadu

Responding to a question about the number of seats the Congress would be seeking from DMK in the Lok Sabha elections, Prasad said it would be announced after the talks get over.

Asked whether the frequent visits of Modi to Tamil Nadu would increase the electoral prospects of BJP in the state, Prasad said, “The vote share of the BJP in Tamil Nadu will go down with every visit of Modi.”

Asked whether the Congress would spell its stand on NEET in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “When Rahul Gandhi visited Madurai, he said the states that wish to keep NEET can do so and the those that do not like can skip. This is our party’s stand. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, NEET will not be suitable since 90% of the government schools are following state board syllabus while NEET is based on CBSE syllabus,” he added.