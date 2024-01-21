Madras High Court grants Pocso convict leave for familial duties

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the prisons department to grant 21 days ordinary leave without police escort for a Pocso convict to attend to his familial responsibilities.
A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan recently passed the orders on a petition filed by Nirosha, wife of the convict, Rajesh Kumar. “The petitioner’s husband is granted 21 days of ordinary leave without escort, with a condition that he shall report before the inspector of police, New Washermanpet police station, daily at 10.30 am,” the order said.
The bench ordered Kumar to report before the officer by 5 pm on February 8 when the leave period ends. The petitioner had moved the court seeking orders to prisons department to grant her husband ordinary leave for mobilising money for meeting the educational and medical expenses of their two sons.
She submitted that when Rajesh was released on leave on January 16, he was escorted by policemen in uniform, despite the court direction that the escort should be in plain clothes.