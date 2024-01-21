Madras High Court grants Pocso convict leave for familial duties

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the prisons department to grant 21 days ordinary leave without police escort for a Pocso convict to attend to his familial responsibilities.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan recently passed the orders on a petition filed by Nirosha, wife of the convict, Rajesh Kumar. “The petitioner’s husband is granted 21 days of ordinary leave without escort, with a condition that he shall report before the inspector of police, New Washermanpet police station, daily at 10.30 am,” the order said.