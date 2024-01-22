Centre’s full-time job is to whittle away states’ rights: Udhayanidhi

SALEM: The BJP government’s full -time job is taking away Tamil Nadu’s rights, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said at the second state conference of the DMK youth wing held at Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem district on Sunday.
Deputy general secretary and women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi inaugurated the conference in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin by hoisting the party flag. Stalin then garlanded the statues of Periyar, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and former general secretary K Anbazhagan.
Speaking at the conference, Udhayanidhi said, “The union government’s full-time job is to take away the rights of Tamil Nadu, and AIADMK has been helping it. Our policy is that only foreign affairs and defence should be under the union government. But the union government has been keeping all ministries with it, because of which NEET was implemented. NEET is destroying aspirations of Tamil Nadu students to join medicine. So it is necessary that we recover the rights Tamil Nadu had lost. This conference is a step towards it.”
Further, he said the union government is biased in devolution of tax revenue. “If our people pay one rupee as tax, the union government gives TN only 29 paise. Through this, the union government creates an environment where the state government cannot implement welfare schemes for its people. For example, we requested funds to do good to people affected by the rains, but have not received it yet,” he said.
Udhayanidhi added, “Tamil is not just our language, it is our life. If anyone wants to destroy it, the youth of Tamil Nadu will sacrifice their lives to save it. The BJP government is trying to destroy the identity of Tamils. The DMK will never allow that.” In the evening, Stalin released the conference souvenir. Stalin and Udhayanidhi were presented a sceptre, a sword and shield by senior leaders including KN Nehru.
A sample of 85 lakh signatures collected against NEET was presented to Chief Minister Stalin, to be sent to the President of India.
Though traffic on the Salem-Chennai National Highway was diverted, the highway was choc-a-bloc with vehicles.
A total of 25 resolutions were adopted at the conference. One resolution thanked Stalin for implementing several welfare schemes since 2021.
Resolutions demanding abolition of NEET, abolishing the post of governor, making the CM as chancellor of universities, transferring education to state-list, recruting people of Tamil Nadu in union government jobs, exposing BJP as the real enemy to Hindus and working to prevent BJP from coming to power in 2024 were adopted.