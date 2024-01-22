Centre’s full-time job is to whittle away states’ rights: Udhayanidhi

SALEM: The BJP government’s full -time job is taking away Tamil Nadu’s rights, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said at the second state conference of the DMK youth wing held at Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem district on Sunday.

Deputy general secretary and women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi inaugurated the conference in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin by hoisting the party flag. Stalin then garlanded the statues of Periyar, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and former general secretary K Anbazhagan.

Speaking at the conference, Udhayanidhi said, “The union government’s full-time job is to take away the rights of Tamil Nadu, and AIADMK has been helping it. Our policy is that only foreign affairs and defence should be under the union government. But the union government has been keeping all ministries with it, because of which NEET was implemented. NEET is destroying aspirations of Tamil Nadu students to join medicine. So it is necessary that we recover the rights Tamil Nadu had lost. This conference is a step towards it.”