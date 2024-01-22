Guruthatanoor tribals demand patta, burial ground

KRISHNAGIRI: People of Guruthatanoor, a tribal village near Krishnagiri, lack a burial ground despite making several requests to officials over the years. Moreover, around 50 people do not have voter IDs after officials allegedly demanded money to issue them. The village has 110 families and a population of 400.

S Muniyappan (60), a villager told TNIE, “The settlement is near the forest. Though we are living here for over six decades, many of us do not have patta land. Also, a few people don’t have voter’s ID. We have been burying our dead in a pond due to lack of a burial ground.”M Malliamma (55), another villager said,

“A few months ago, some people claiming to be staff from the Krishnagiri collectorate visited the village and enquired about our farmlands. They assured us that they will help us get a patta. We are yet to get patta and few of our people do not have Aadhaar card.”