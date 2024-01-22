Salem is AIADMK’s bastion, says EPS

SALEM: Salem district is the bastion of AIADMK and no one can break into it, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday. Addressing party cadres at Mechery, Palaniswami said, “Salem district has been AIADMK’s bastion, right from the days of former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. It remains so even after their demise. No one can enter it and nobody can change it. If anybody tries to do that, people of Salem will drive them away.”
Commenting about the DMK’s youth wing conference, he said, “The DMK youth wing conference was postponed twice and was finally held today. DMK needs so many days to hold a conference. But as far as the AIADMK cadres are concerned, they have the ability to conduct a huge conference efficiently in a short span of time. The AIADMK conference held in Madurai showed people what we are capable of.”
He added, “AIADMK is a party for the people. But DMK is a party of family people. It aims at the growth of the family.”