SALEM: Taking a swipe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said issues like Ram temple alone won’t get the saffron party votes in the state. Tamil Nadu has not preferred BJP in the past elections and the same would be the case in this year’s Lok Sabha polls too, Stalin said in his address at the second state-level conference of the DMK Youth Wing held in Salem.

“What these people think is that it is enough to recite Thirukkural, celebrate Pongal, and build a temple in Ayodhya to get votes from TN. They have not understood us yet,” the CM said.

Stalin said Modi has been trying to abolish states’ rights ever since he became the PM. “The BJP government enacts laws even on matters that are under the state list,” he said.

“There is no consultation with states on any legislation. The new education policy, NEET, and GST have completely taken away the education and financial powers of the states. They have turned states into ATMs that give money to the Union government.

After the recent natural calamity, we sought `37,000 crore. The PM came, he said he would give it; the finance minister came, she said she would give it; then defence minister came, and assured the same. But till now not a single penny has come,” the CM said.

“Being in power at the centre, what are they doing? Breaking up parties, pulling MLAs, and trying to run governments through governors,” the CM said.