Tamil Nadu woman held six years after husband’s murder

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of her husband in Manimangalam six years ago. The woman’s father, her lover and two others were arrested in 2020 itself for their alleged role in the crime.
The suspect, S Menaka, resided with her husband Senthil Kumar (aged 35 during demise), and two children in Manimangalam. “In 2014, Senthil killed his younger brother over a property dispute and went to prison. Allegedly, his driver Rajesh Khanna had instigated him to commit the murder. However, after Senthil went to prison, Rajesh entered into a relationship with Menaka, and they decided to eliminate Senthil,” Manimangalam police said.
In February 2018, Senthil, who was out on bail, got kidnapped and taken to a place in Villupuram, where he was stabbed to death allegedly by Rajesh, Menaka’s father T Arun, and two other men -- Harikrishanan and Kasinathan. “However, Menaka continued to reside in the house usual and everyone assumed Senthil was away on a business trip. A few months later, Senthil’s father confronted Menaka about her relationship with Rajesh. Irked over this, Rajesh sent a gang to murder Senthil’s father in July,” they added.
Subsequently, Menaka and Rajesh abducted Senthil’s mother, at gunpoint. Police took immediate action and nabbed the duo, but Rajesh escaped from police custody. During interrogation, Menaka provided information about Rajesh’s whereabouts and he was arrested in July, 2020. By this time, Menaka was released on bail.
Even after all these developments, the suspects had managed to convince Senthil’s mother that her son was alive. However, one day she visited Menaka house and couldn’t find her son. Growing suspicious, she filed a habeas corpus petition at the Madras High Court. Rajesh, who was already in jail for the abduction, was inquired about Senthil and he spilled the beans.
“After Rajesh was arrested for the kidnapping, we inquired about Senthil’s disappearance and he spilled the beans. We arrested Arun, Harikrishanan and Kasinathan, but Menaka had gone on the lam. On Saturday, she was arrested from Rajesh’s house in Chitlapakkam. After an inquiry, she was remanded in judicial custody on the same day,” the police added.