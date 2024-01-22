Tamil Nadu woman held six years after husband’s murder

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of her husband in Manimangalam six years ago. The woman’s father, her lover and two others were arrested in 2020 itself for their alleged role in the crime.

The suspect, S Menaka, resided with her husband Senthil Kumar (aged 35 during demise), and two children in Manimangalam. “In 2014, Senthil killed his younger brother over a property dispute and went to prison. Allegedly, his driver Rajesh Khanna had instigated him to commit the murder. However, after Senthil went to prison, Rajesh entered into a relationship with Menaka, and they decided to eliminate Senthil,” Manimangalam police said.