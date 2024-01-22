Verbal spat erupts between DMK and BJP over alleged restrictions on Ram Temple celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Later, the state government issued a clarification that the news about the alleged ban of celebrations in HR&CE temples is an attempt to create disgrace to the Tamil Nadu government and the act of publishing fake news is highly reprehensible. Legal action will be taken by the government against the newspaper, which published the news about the alleged ban of celebrations in HR&CE temples.



Talking to reporters at Madurantakam, Sitharaman said, “The general public informed me that they (HR&CE) denied permission. People also complained that devotees were threatened by police."

Talking about 'disturbances' at her event on Sunday, Sitharaman said, "Despite formally informing the state government about programme schedule for Maduranthakam, a police sub-inspector denied permission to place a TV for watching the Ayodhya event and chased away people citing law and order issue.”

Responding to Sekarbabu, Sitharaman said she had not spread rumours. "The public shared copies of the authorities' denial in the comment section of Sekarbabu's tweet. It is not appropriate to deny permission to devotees using police force."