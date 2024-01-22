Verbal spat erupts between DMK and BJP over alleged restrictions on Ram Temple celebrations in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI : A verbal spat ensued between DMK and BJP on social media over the Ram temple consecration on Sunday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a message on X platform attaching a newspaper clip saying that Tamil Nadu government has banned special puja and 'annadaanam' on the consecration day. She wrote, "TN govt has banned watching live telecast of #Ayodhya Ram Mandir programmes of January 22. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram.
In HR&CE managed temples no puja /bhajan /prasadam/ annadaanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action."
Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu swiftly countered Sitharaman's charges on X saying, "The department hasn't imposed any limitations on devotees' freedom to offer food, conduct pujas in the name of Shri Ram, or provide 'prasadam' in Tamil Nadu temples. It is unfortunate that people in office, like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others, are purposefully propagating this erroneous information."
He attributed the allegations to divert attention from the DMK youth conference in Salem. Meanwhile, BJP supporters posted letter copies from various police stations denying permission for the party and Hindu outfit to organise functions coinciding with the consecration. BJP state president K Annamalai and others condemned the government for allegedly restricting celebrations at temples.
Later, the state government issued a clarification that the news about the alleged ban of celebrations in HR&CE temples is an attempt to create disgrace to the Tamil Nadu government and the act of publishing fake news is highly reprehensible. Legal action will be taken by the government against the newspaper, which published the news about the alleged ban of celebrations in HR&CE temples.
Talking to reporters at Madurantakam, Sitharaman said, “The general public informed me that they (HR&CE) denied permission. People also complained that devotees were threatened by police."
Talking about 'disturbances' at her event on Sunday, Sitharaman said, "Despite formally informing the state government about programme schedule for Maduranthakam, a police sub-inspector denied permission to place a TV for watching the Ayodhya event and chased away people citing law and order issue.”
Responding to Sekarbabu, Sitharaman said she had not spread rumours. "The public shared copies of the authorities' denial in the comment section of Sekarbabu's tweet. It is not appropriate to deny permission to devotees using police force."