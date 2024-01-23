AIADMK forms committees for seat sharing, campaign

CHENNAI: After the DMK and the Congress, the AIADMK has kick-started the formal preparatory works for the general election by forming four committees. The first panel will hold talks with alliance partners on seat sharing, the second will formulate a comprehensive manifesto, the remaining two will devise strategies for campaign and election advertisements.
According to a statement from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party has named former ministers KP Munusamy, Dindigul C Srinivasan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani and P Benjamin for the seat sharing committee. Former ministers Natham R Viswanathan, C Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V Jeyaraman, D Jayakumar, CVe Shanmugam, S Semmalai, P Valarmathi, OS Manian, RB Udhayakumar and Vaigai Selvan will be in the panel to prepare the manifesto.