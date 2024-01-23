Allot dedicated space to park confiscated vehicles, says Madras High Court

MADURAI: Taking serious note of an incident where a seized tractor went missing from the custody of revenue officials in Thoothukudi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the state home department to issue necessary direction to all district administrations to allot a dedicated space to park all seized vehicles. The court also called for necessary protective measures such as CCTVs and guards to man the lots.

Hearing a petition filed by a man seeking that his vehicle be released, Justice B Pugalendhi said, “It is a shame on the part of the district administration that a vehicle, which was seized and was in the custody of the department, is missing.” He also noted that as of date, neither the police nor the revenue department has a mechanism to safeguard the vehicles.

The seized vehicles are produced before the court, and the court, due to a lack of space, returns the vehicles to the custody of the police, he added.