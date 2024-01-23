Man returning from DMK meeting dies

SALEM: A DMK youth wing cadre who had been to Salem for the party’s conference died in an accident on Sunday night near Sankagiri.

The deceased has been identified as S Sathish Kumar (33), a resident of Madathukulam, Tiruppur district.

Police said, “Kumar along with 50 cadres, led by the party’s Madathukulam union secretary Easwarasamy, left on Sunday morning to attend the party conference that was held in Salem. They returned on Sunday night and at around 11.30 pm they stopped for dinner at a hotel near Vaikuntam toll gate on Salem-Cochin National Highway. At that time, when Kumar was trying to cross the road, a government bus hit him. He died on the spot. On information, Sankagiri patrol police rushed to the spot and sent his body to Sankagiri government hospital for autopsy.”