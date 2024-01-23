Property documents worth Rs 450 crore seized by ED from Chennai company

CHENNAI: The officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Monday said they have seized Rs 33 lakh unaccounted cash and property documents worth RS 450 crore during searches at seven locations linked to Sylvanus King Peter, promoter of Ocean Group in Chennai.

The searches were carried out on Thursday last by ED after taking cognisance of an FIR filed by the central crime branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police against the Ocean Group and its promoters. The FIR alleged offences such as cheating, fraud, forgery, misrepresentation, and criminal breach of trust against Sylvanus King Peter, Anitha Bai Sylvanus King Peter, and Sally Melissa.

ED investigation revealed there is illegal dilution of the complainant’s equity from 50% to 10% in Ocean Lifespace India Private Limited, co-founded by former directors of the company, B Sriram and S K Peter.