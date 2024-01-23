Sri Lankan refugees want officials to shift them to houses completed five months back

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Claiming that issues like rat and snake infestation plague Sri Lankan refugees at the temporary accommodation near the Anaikuttam camp, the families submitted a petition to District Collector VP Jeyaseelan on Monday, urging him to provide them with the new houses that were completed five months ago.
According to sources, of the approximate 350 people lodged in the camp, the government has allotted houses to 117 families. In the petition, the residents stated that despite the completion of construction work on 109 houses five months ago, none of the families has been shifted. "Due to the construction works, the existing houses were demolished. The residents, who are already reeling under other struggles, then put up sheds in the nearby area and rented out houses," the petition stated.
Mohan Doss, the camp head, stated that the residents were threatened by rat and snake infestation in the areas of temporary accommodation during torrential rain last month, "Several women were bitten by rats," he said. Although noting that the overhead tank is yet to be constructed, Mohan suggested that the officials could start with the shifting process and then continue with the tank's construction. Mohan further said that provision of basic amenities is still pending for eight houses. "We have brought the issue to the attention of the officials, but to no avail," he said. TNIE reached out to an official, who was unavailable for a response.