Sri Lankan refugees want officials to shift them to houses completed five months back

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Claiming that issues like rat and snake infestation plague Sri Lankan refugees at the temporary accommodation near the Anaikuttam camp, the families submitted a petition to District Collector VP Jeyaseelan on Monday, urging him to provide them with the new houses that were completed five months ago.



According to sources, of the approximate 350 people lodged in the camp, the government has allotted houses to 117 families. In the petition, the residents stated that despite the completion of construction work on 109 houses five months ago, none of the families has been shifted. "Due to the construction works, the existing houses were demolished. The residents, who are already reeling under other struggles, then put up sheds in the nearby area and rented out houses," the petition stated.