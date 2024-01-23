Stalin calls youth wing event a big success; AIADMK says damp squib

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said the party’s youth wing conference in Salem on Sunday was a great success on many counts. However, the principal opposition party, AIADMK, called it a damp squib and added that the DMK tried to imitate the AIADMK’s Madurai conference and had failed in the attempt.

The DMK chief, in his statement, summed up the events at the youth conference. “The Salem conference has shown to the rest of the country that Tamil Nadu continues to tread the path of communal harmony and social justice.