Stalin calls youth wing event a big success; AIADMK says damp squib

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said the party’s youth wing conference in Salem on Sunday was a great success on many counts. However, the principal opposition party, AIADMK, called it a damp squib and added that the DMK tried to imitate the AIADMK’s Madurai conference and had failed in the attempt.
The DMK chief, in his statement, summed up the events at the youth conference. “The Salem conference has shown to the rest of the country that Tamil Nadu continues to tread the path of communal harmony and social justice.
The conference also proved that the DMK never followed just electoral politics but also nurtured principled politics. At a time when the BJP government was inaugurating the Ram temple to cover up its failure to fulfil the basic needs of the people during the past 10 years, the DMK conference vowed to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
Meanwhile, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, in a statement, ridiculed the resolutions adopted at the DMK conference for scrapping NEET and abolishing the post of governor. “The DMK, as part of the central government for 18 years, did nothing to abolish the governor post. DMK functionaries have collected money from shops, factories, and traders for organising the youth- wing conference,” he said.