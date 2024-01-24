DMK manifesto panel starts Lok Sabha election works

CHENNAI: The Election Manifesto Committee of the DMK has officially commenced its work for the upcoming 2024 parliament election following a consultative meeting held at the party’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, under the leadership of the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

According to sources, the members shared their suggestions about what issues and promises should be included in the manifesto.

In the meeting, the committee members - former MPs TKS Elangovan, AKS Vijayan, ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, TRB Raaja, MPs KRN Rajesh Kumar, MM Abdulla, MLAs Govi Cheziyan, CVMP Ezhilarasan, Ezhilan Nagathan and GCC Mayor R Priya - participated.

The DMK has scheduled consultative meetings for all parliament constituencies between January 24 and February 5. The party has instructed that the district in-charge ministers, functionaries from the village panchayat to district units, elected representatives within the parliament constituency should attend the consultative meeting.