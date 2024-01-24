MK Stalin to open Kalaignar arena in Madurai on Wednesday

MADURAI: As the newly constructed Rs 64 crore-worth Kalaignar Centenary Eru Thazhuvuthal arena at Keelakarai village in Madurai is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Wednesday, a huge boost awaits the tourism sector of the state as the government has larger plans to conduct cultural events, other than jallikattu here.

According to a press release, the arena, which can accommodate 5,000 spectators at a time, also consists of a VIP gallery, an audio-video gallery, a veterinary dispensary, library, rooms for tamers and a lot more. It has been constructed in a way to attract tamers, bull owners, and others to the foothills of the village, and will also pay host to various other sports, apart from bull-taming ones, organised by the district administration in association with the youth welfare and sports ministry of the state.