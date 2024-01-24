MK Stalin to open Kalaignar arena in Madurai on Wednesday

MADURAI: As the newly constructed Rs 64 crore-worth Kalaignar Centenary Eru Thazhuvuthal arena at Keelakarai village in Madurai is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Wednesday, a huge boost awaits the tourism sector of the state as the government has larger plans to conduct cultural events, other than jallikattu here.
According to a press release, the arena, which can accommodate 5,000 spectators at a time, also consists of a VIP gallery, an audio-video gallery, a veterinary dispensary, library, rooms for tamers and a lot more. It has been constructed in a way to attract tamers, bull owners, and others to the foothills of the village, and will also pay host to various other sports, apart from bull-taming ones, organised by the district administration in association with the youth welfare and sports ministry of the state.
Agriculture has been a proud profession of Tamils since ancient days. The wandering bulls were tamed and used for agricultural activities, thereby leading to the origin of taming of bulls. When the Centre attempted to ban jallikattu on the context of animal cruelty, people from TN rose up organising protests. Subsequently, the ban was lifted and the sport, known by different names including Eru Thazhuvuthal, Eruthuviduthal and Manju Virattu, became historical marking the victory of protests, said the release.
Even when Stalin was the opposition leader, he had attended the jallikattu event in Alanganallur. Soon after becoming the chief minister, he announced a new arena, and a G.O. was passed on February 3, 2023 in this regard. Subsequently, a foundation laying ceremony was held on March 18, 2023.