Not Gandhi, revolt led by Bose drove out the British, says Governor Ravi

“This ignited a fire within all Indian soldiers in the British army and navy. Soldiers in the navy took control of warships and the whole royal navy was paralysed,” he said.

He added that this forced the British to leave India as they realised they weren’t safe in India after mutiny by soldiers. He also urged researchers and intellectuals in Tamil Nadu to research more on Nethaji as his strength is mostly from Tamil Nadu.

Leaders condemn guv for belittling Gandhi

Congress and CPI leaders have condemned Governor RN Ravi for the remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. In a press statement, TNCC president KS Alagiri said Ravi has been consistently making false claims, undermining Tamil culture and displaying a hostile attitude towards Tamils. Alagiri expressed deep concern over Ravi’s statement against Mahatma Gandhi, emphasising that such comments diminish the significance of Gandhi’s contributions to the nation’s struggle for independence and that the souls of freedom fighters would not forgive him. CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan and Congress Assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai also voiced their condemnation.

Mandatory attendance for students sparks row

Anna University had instructed ECE, CSE and IT students in College of Engineering (CEG) to attend the event mandatorily to get attendance. This has sparked a controversy as some students said their lab classes were cancelled for the event. “The classes were cancelled for the students and we sent a circular as we didn’t want the students to waste their time. Many accreditation agencies are asking to conduct such events as part of the learning process,” said R Velraj, V-C of the university.