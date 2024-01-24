Not Gandhi, revolt led by Bose drove out the British, says Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has called the Indian independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi a non-event after 1942, rather it was the fire sparked by Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose among Indian soldiers in the British army and navy that led to revolt and caused the invaders to leave India in 1947. He was speaking at an event held at Anna University to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose on Tuesday.
Ravi also said the national freedom movement has not been given enough attention in Tamil Nadu, despite a large number of people who sacrificed their lives with Nethaji were from Tamil Nadu. “There are a large number of people from this land who gave their life for the freedom of the country and many did it along with Nethaji. So, it is natural to expect we have Nethaji chairs in our universities and much more. But the fact is that Nethaji has not been adequately projected and understood,” he said.
He also praised Nethaji for being a visionary for commissioning a battalion of women even though it took seven decades for independent India to induct women in combat roles in the army. He added that Nethaji’s contribution doesn’t end with the disbanding of the Indian National Army. “When World War II began, the non-cooperation movement by the Indian National Congress fizzled out. We were fighting among ourselves as the Muslim League led by Mohamed Ali Jinnah wanted separation. There was no worthwhile resistance to British rule after 1942,” said Ravi.
He claimed it was Nethaji’s army Azad Hind Sarkar (government in exile) led by an able commander that fought the British on the ground and defeated them in their strongholds.
“This ignited a fire within all Indian soldiers in the British army and navy. Soldiers in the navy took control of warships and the whole royal navy was paralysed,” he said.
He added that this forced the British to leave India as they realised they weren’t safe in India after mutiny by soldiers. He also urged researchers and intellectuals in Tamil Nadu to research more on Nethaji as his strength is mostly from Tamil Nadu.
Leaders condemn guv for belittling Gandhi
Congress and CPI leaders have condemned Governor RN Ravi for the remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. In a press statement, TNCC president KS Alagiri said Ravi has been consistently making false claims, undermining Tamil culture and displaying a hostile attitude towards Tamils. Alagiri expressed deep concern over Ravi’s statement against Mahatma Gandhi, emphasising that such comments diminish the significance of Gandhi’s contributions to the nation’s struggle for independence and that the souls of freedom fighters would not forgive him. CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan and Congress Assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai also voiced their condemnation.
Mandatory attendance for students sparks row
Anna University had instructed ECE, CSE and IT students in College of Engineering (CEG) to attend the event mandatorily to get attendance. This has sparked a controversy as some students said their lab classes were cancelled for the event. “The classes were cancelled for the students and we sent a circular as we didn’t want the students to waste their time. Many accreditation agencies are asking to conduct such events as part of the learning process,” said R Velraj, V-C of the university.