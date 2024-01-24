TV actress Suganthi files complaint against ex-AIADMK minister's son

TIRUNELVELI: Television actor Suganthi has lodged a complaint against the son of a former AIADMK minister, allegedly for assaulting her and issuing death threats following a civil dispute. Suganthi told reporters on Tuesday that she was in a relationship with Jebasingh, son of former minister and the party's state commerce wing secretary SD Chellapandian.



Claiming that they got married, Suganthi said that she had given Jebasingh 35 sovereigns of gold and Rs 30 lakh cash to purchase a house for them at Indra Nagar. Instead of registering the house in her name, Jebasingh had registered the house in his name, with the promise to transfer the title to her name later, but backtracked. "He tried to pacify me for a long time, all the while keeping the property in his name. Five months ago, he exited the relationship and intended to sell the property without my consent," she told media persons.