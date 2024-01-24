Why Assembly sessions can’t be broadcast live, asks Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday questioned the Speaker why the entire proceedings of the state assembly can’t be broadcast live as done in the case of the parliament proceedings.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy raised the question when the petitions seeking live telecast of the entire Assembly proceedings came up for hearing. Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that proceedings, including the governor’s address, are being telecast live now. “Since the speaker has to expunge certain remarks, including unparliamentary words, if found to be removed, it takes time. In such situation, it is not ideal to telecast live,” he explained.