Madras High Court stays GO proposing alignment of field bothies for Karur bus stand project

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim stay on the operation of a government order that proposed a change in alignment of field bothies at Thirumanilayur village in Karur, for the construction of a new bus stand. A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that the above GO is in violation of the Tamil Nadu Irrigation Works (Construction of Field Bothies) Act, 1959, which protects field bothies.
The petitioner, Saravanan, stated that field bothies are small channels that run from outlets in the water channels, and convey and distribute water to individual fields. "The alignment of the field bothies should not be changed unless the above special Act permits to do so. There is no proviso in the said special Act to change the alignment of field bothies, rather, section 7 of the Act prohibits any obstruction or interference with the water flow in field bothies," Saravanan said.
Moreover, the proposed change in the alignment of field bothies are to be made in the patta lands of private individuals, without obtaining any prior permission from the private land owners or acquiring the lands from them, he alleged. "While the government claims that there has been no agricultural activities in the subject land for the past 10 years, it was actually the government which damaged the field bothies making it impossible for the land owners to irrigate their lands or carry out agricultural activities," he further claimed.
Even though the government, in another set of petitions filed against the bus stand project, filed an affidavit before the same court stating that Thirumanilayur land is a water body, unsuitable for the construction of bus stand, the same government is proceeding to construct the depot in the said location by changing the alignment of field bothies against the special Act, Saravanan pointed out. The case has been adjourned to February 22.