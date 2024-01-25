More parties will exit INDIA bloc, says Edappadi

SALEM: With INDIA bloc constituents TMC and AAP announcing they would not align with Congress in West Bengal and Punjab for Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK on Wednesday said the multi-party alliance was never meant to work due to the different ideologies of members.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “It is difficult for parties with different ideologies to work together. A total of 26 parties with different ideologies had come come together to form the alliance. The ideology of each party is different. It was expected that the INDIA bloc would break. There is still time. Many more parties will come out of the alliance. Let’s wait and see.”

On parliamentary election, Palaniswami said, “Talks on alliance are under way and progressing well. Our election manifesto preparation will begin on Thursday. All matters related to the welfare of people will be included.”