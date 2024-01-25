More parties will exit INDIA bloc, says Edappadi

SALEM: With INDIA bloc constituents TMC and AAP announcing they would not align with Congress in West Bengal and Punjab for Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK on Wednesday said the multi-party alliance was never meant to work due to the different ideologies of members.
Talking to reporters on Wednesday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “It is difficult for parties with different ideologies to work together. A total of 26 parties with different ideologies had come come together to form the alliance. The ideology of each party is different. It was expected that the INDIA bloc would break. There is still time. Many more parties will come out of the alliance. Let’s wait and see.”
On parliamentary election, Palaniswami said, “Talks on alliance are under way and progressing well. Our election manifesto preparation will begin on Thursday. All matters related to the welfare of people will be included.”
To a question whether the consecration of Ram temple will echo in the polls, he said, “We are constructing several shrines in Salem and Edappadi constituency. If people start supporting someone for constructing temples, then everybody will be constructing temples. A lot of good was done for temples, churches and mosques during the AIADMK regime as the party treats all faiths equally,” Palaniswami said.
“It is wrong to say everybody will go towards a person if a temple is constructed,” he said in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On DMK’s youth wing conference, Palaniswami said, “Truth be told it is not the success DMK expected. Less than 1.5 lakh cadre turned up. We saw pictures in the media showing empty chairs.”
(With inputs from agencies)