Prima facie defamation against CM, Madras HC tells ex-minister CV Shanmugam to face trial

CHENNAI: Finding prima facie grounds for defaming the reputation of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to quash two defamation cases filed against former minister (AIADMK) CV Shanmugam and directed him to face trial. However, the court quashed two other defamation cases against him.
The defamation cases were filed by public prosecutor of Villupuram district in the Villupuram court. Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders on petitions filed by Shanmugam.
The two cases which the judge refused to quash are related to his speech against the government and the chief minister regarding Tiruppur migrant workers’ issue, the proposed order, though withdrawn, making 12 hour shift compulsory of workers and alleged looting of money through illegal sale of liquor.
Referring to comments on migrant workers, the judge said, “Hence, when such a serious situation is directly attributed against the government, it is not only defamatory but also attributable or connected with the discharge of public functions of the CM. The law and order problem, which is imputed against the government headed by CM, directly defames him. It is left open to the petitioner to raise all his defence in this complaint.”
Referring to the case for derogatory speech describing the government as ‘420 government’, Justice Anand Venkatesh found no grounds to intervene and told Shanmugam to face trial.
However, he quashed the other two defamation cases regarding the former minister’s comments on failure to control drug menace and that the government was fretting over the response of the centre.
During arguments, advocate general PS Raman, representing the government, contended that the comments made by Shanmugam were scandalous and defamatory as they were directed against the CM in the discharge of his official functions.
Senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for Shanmugam, said filing of such cases was tantamount to throttling the voice of the opposition.
The judge said the opposition must make the government accountable to the public. It provides checks and balances in the functioning of democracy. Therefore, it must be ensured that the opposition is not throttled and prevented from voicing concern by subjecting them to undergo criminal cases.
However, he added, in the name of voicing opposition, vituperative outburst must be avoided since such scurrilous comments may result in maligning the government and can be construed as defamatory.
It is expected in a matured democracy that the opposition expresses its views in a language which does not cross the limits and becomes defamatory.