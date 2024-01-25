Prima facie defamation against CM, Madras HC tells ex-minister CV Shanmugam to face trial

CHENNAI: Finding prima facie grounds for defaming the reputation of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to quash two defamation cases filed against former minister (AIADMK) CV Shanmugam and directed him to face trial. However, the court quashed two other defamation cases against him.

The defamation cases were filed by public prosecutor of Villupuram district in the Villupuram court. Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders on petitions filed by Shanmugam.

The two cases which the judge refused to quash are related to his speech against the government and the chief minister regarding Tiruppur migrant workers’ issue, the proposed order, though withdrawn, making 12 hour shift compulsory of workers and alleged looting of money through illegal sale of liquor.

Referring to comments on migrant workers, the judge said, “Hence, when such a serious situation is directly attributed against the government, it is not only defamatory but also attributable or connected with the discharge of public functions of the CM. The law and order problem, which is imputed against the government headed by CM, directly defames him. It is left open to the petitioner to raise all his defence in this complaint.”