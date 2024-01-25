Tamil Nadu will contribute to BJP’s Lok Sabha south sweep: K Annamalai

MAYILADUTHURAI: Mentioning that Tamil Nadu will not remain an exception but contribute to the BJP’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections this time, party state president K Annamalai said that the delta districts of Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur together would be declared the ‘spiritual capital’ of the country once his party came into power at the Centre.

Annamalai was touring the district as part of the ‘En Mann En Makkal’ campaign on Tuesday and Wednesday. Addressing the gathering at Sembanarkoil near Poompuhar on Tuesday night, the BJP leader said, “Tamil Nadu was an exception in the election results when the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ascended to power at the Centre in 2014 and 2019. When the BJP secures over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Nadu will not be an exception. It is evident from the turnout at our padayatras.”