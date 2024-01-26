Toddler falls into vessel outside house in Tamil Nadu, drowns

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy who was playing outside her house in Avadi died after he slipped and fell inside a vessel filled with water.

According to police, the deceased, M Jeevanandan, was living with his father Murali and mother Gangammal in J J Nagar in Veerapuram in Avadi. On Wednesday evening, Murali, an auto-rickshaw driver, left the house while Gangammal was taking a rest in the house.