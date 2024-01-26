Toddler falls into vessel outside house in Tamil Nadu, drowns

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy who was playing outside her house in Avadi died after he slipped and fell inside a vessel filled with water.
According to police, the deceased, M Jeevanandan, was living with his father Murali and mother Gangammal in J J Nagar in Veerapuram in Avadi. On Wednesday evening, Murali, an auto-rickshaw driver, left the house while Gangammal was taking a rest in the house.
At around 7 pm, Gangammal woke up and realised her son was missing. Following a search operation conducted by her, Jeevanandan was found inside a huge vessel filled with water outside the house.
Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Police said the boy might have slipped and fallen inside the vessel while playing alone.