AIADMK manifesto panel plans six-day statewide tour

CHENNAI: The election manifesto committee of the AIADMK has announced a comprehensive six-day tour across the state to collect opinion from the general public and experts as part of its preparations for the general election.
According to a release from general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the committee will begin its tour from Chennai on February 5, with a scheduled evening visit to Vellore the same day. On the first day, the committee will interact with residents of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts.
The team will go to Villupuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli between February 6 and 10.
Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged district secretaries of the party to ensure elaborate arrangements, inviting all stakeholders to attend the public hearings. Additionally, efforts should be made to obtain representations from those unable to attend the meetings.