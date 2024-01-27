AIADMK manifesto panel plans six-day statewide tour

CHENNAI: The election manifesto committee of the AIADMK has announced a comprehensive six-day tour across the state to collect opinion from the general public and experts as part of its preparations for the general election.

According to a release from general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the committee will begin its tour from Chennai on February 5, with a scheduled evening visit to Vellore the same day. On the first day, the committee will interact with residents of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts.