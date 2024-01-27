Citing lack of proof for victim’s age, Madras High Court acquits Pocso convict

MADURAI: Citing the absence of documentary evidence to prove the victim’s age, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently acquitted a man who was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl in 2013. Justice KK Ramakrishnan passed the order based on an appeal filed by the man, challenging a special court order dated March 28, 2022.
According to prosecution, the victim, who was reportedly 16, was sexually assaulted by her neighbour. The man was married and had two children. He reportedly sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions, under the pretext of marriage, and impregnated her.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered under Pocso Act. A special Posco court in Madurai found him guilty in March 2022.
Justice Ramakrishnan noted that according to Rule 12 of the Juvenile (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2007, in the absence of an SSLC certificate, if any documents are provided by the school authority, it should be proved beyond doubt that the document is from an authentic source. This was also reiterated by the Supreme Court in a judgment last year.
In this case, a retired headmaster of the victim’s school had deposed during the trial that at the time of the victim’s admission, the date of birth was entered as March 10, 1997. However, it was not stated by the headmaster that the entry was made based on an authentic document such as a birth certificate, the judge pointed out. Thus, the prosecution failed to prove that the victim was a minor at the time of the incident.