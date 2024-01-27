Citing lack of proof for victim’s age, Madras High Court acquits Pocso convict

MADURAI: Citing the absence of documentary evidence to prove the victim’s age, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently acquitted a man who was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl in 2013. Justice KK Ramakrishnan passed the order based on an appeal filed by the man, challenging a special court order dated March 28, 2022.

According to prosecution, the victim, who was reportedly 16, was sexually assaulted by her neighbour. The man was married and had two children. He reportedly sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions, under the pretext of marriage, and impregnated her.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered under Pocso Act. A special Posco court in Madurai found him guilty in March 2022.