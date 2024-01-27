Law and order in Tamil Nadu has worsened, says Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that the law and order situation has worsened in Tamil Nadu. He blamed the easy availability of marijuana in the state for the deterioration of law and order. The former chief minister flagged the issue while welcoming more than 700 people from other parties who joined the AIADMK at a function held at Mallamooppanpatti Panchayat in Salem on Friday.

“It is unacceptable in a democratic country that members of the same family should come to power. DMK is running a dictatorship in Tamil Nadu. It is doing family politics as if in a monarchy,” he said.

People have started asking what welfare schemes DMK has implemented in the last two-and-a- half years, Palaniswami further said, while also pointing to rising prices.