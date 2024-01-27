Madras High Court sets aside life term given to man for live-in partner murder

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside the order of a trial court sentencing a man to life imprisonment for murdering his live-in partner by citing shoddy investigation and failure of the prosecution to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubts.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan passed the orders on an appeal filed by convict Vediyappan of Coimbatore. He was convicted and sentenced to life by an order of the Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV on March 28, 2019 under section 302 of IPC.

The prosecution’s case was that he poured kerosene on his live-in partner Mayil under the influence of alcohol on May 18, 2012. She suffered burns and was taken to the hospital, where she died on June 2, 2012. The trial court sentenced him to life term.