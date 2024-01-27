Madras High Court sets aside life term given to man for live-in partner murder

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside the order of a trial court sentencing a man to life imprisonment for murdering his live-in partner by citing shoddy investigation and failure of the prosecution to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubts.
A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan passed the orders on an appeal filed by convict Vediyappan of Coimbatore. He was convicted and sentenced to life by an order of the Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV on March 28, 2019 under section 302 of IPC.
The prosecution’s case was that he poured kerosene on his live-in partner Mayil under the influence of alcohol on May 18, 2012. She suffered burns and was taken to the hospital, where she died on June 2, 2012. The trial court sentenced him to life term.
However, the division bench found the investigation shoddy, suppression of facts and lack of substantial evidence. The bench said there is ‘strange aspect’ that even though the woman died on June 2, the investigation officer filed the charge sheet of attempt-to-murder on August 14, 2012 without ascertaining her death and the judicial magistrate court took cognizance. The death came to light only when police visited her house to serve a summons to appear before court.
The bench noted contradictions in the statements of doctors who treated her for injuries as it was stated 25% burns initially and 55% later. The police had also suppressed the fact that Vediayppan himself had admitted her in hospital and had taken treatment for blisters on his forearms and stomach.
“Taking into account the above fact that dying declaration was not truthful and voluntary and the prosecution had failed to establish through conclusive evidence the cause of death and exact date of death, we are of the view that the appellant cannot be convicted on the basis of the evidence,” the bench said.