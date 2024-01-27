Miscreants attack five of a family in Tamil Nadu, six special probe teams formed

SIVAGANGAI: A family of five, including two children, were allegedly brutally assaulted by some miscreants on Thursday night near Kalaiyar Kovil area in Sivagangai district. The incident garnered attention, with state BJP leader K Annamalai criticising the state government for failing to maintain law and order in the state.
According to local sources, Chinnappan is a farmer who lives in Kalaiyar Kovil area along with his wife, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. Both his sons work abroad. On Thursday night, Chinnappan was sleeping outside while the remaining four where sleeping inside the house.
In the wee hours, unknown miscreants allegedly assaulted Chinnappan and the others who rushed to his aid on hearing his cries for help. All five, including the two children who were asleep, were attacked. After rendering all five unconscious, the miscreants allegedly looted valuables from the house.
Later in the day, locals spotted one of the victims lying outside the house and rushed them to the local medical facility, and later to a private hospital in Madurai. The Kalaiyar Kovil police have booked case and launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, Annamalai mentioned the incident on social medial platform, and said that public safety has come under question in the DMK rule. Claiming that there have been daily incidents of crime, Annamalai alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin has failed in maintaining law and order in the state.
When contacted, Sivagangai SP B K Aravind told TNIE, “We have deputed about six special teams to investigate the incident. All five victims are currently stable. We are, however, yet to ascertain the reason behind the assault, and are investigating about the valuables in the house to check for previous enmity.” Further probe is under way.