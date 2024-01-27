Miscreants attack five of a family in Tamil Nadu, six special probe teams formed

SIVAGANGAI: A family of five, including two children, were allegedly brutally assaulted by some miscreants on Thursday night near Kalaiyar Kovil area in Sivagangai district. The incident garnered attention, with state BJP leader K Annamalai criticising the state government for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

According to local sources, Chinnappan is a farmer who lives in Kalaiyar Kovil area along with his wife, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. Both his sons work abroad. On Thursday night, Chinnappan was sleeping outside while the remaining four where sleeping inside the house.

In the wee hours, unknown miscreants allegedly assaulted Chinnappan and the others who rushed to his aid on hearing his cries for help. All five, including the two children who were asleep, were attacked. After rendering all five unconscious, the miscreants allegedly looted valuables from the house.