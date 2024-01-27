Stalin: There won’t be federalism or democracy if BJP returns to power

TIRUCHY: If the BJP wins again, there will not be federalism and democracy in the country, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday.

“If the saffron party wins, parliamentary procedures will not be followed and states will be reduced to corporations. Look at what they did to Jammu and Kashmir. They split it into union territories. There are no elections there and its leaders are under house arrest. Every state will have to face a similar situation if BJP wins,” Stalin said. He was speaking at the VCK’s conference organised under the title ‘Vellum Jananayagam’’ (Democracy shall triumph) at Siruganur in Tiruchy.

“Parliament is being conducted without questions being asked as 140 MPs were suspended. What will other countries think about us? By eroding democratic values, the BJP government has made our country hang its head in shame before other countries. BJP will turn India into an authoritarian nation. The threat is worse than we can imagine,” he added.