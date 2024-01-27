Stalin: There won’t be federalism or democracy if BJP returns to power

TIRUCHY: If the BJP wins again, there will not be federalism and democracy in the country, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday.
“If the saffron party wins, parliamentary procedures will not be followed and states will be reduced to corporations. Look at what they did to Jammu and Kashmir. They split it into union territories. There are no elections there and its leaders are under house arrest. Every state will have to face a similar situation if BJP wins,” Stalin said. He was speaking at the VCK’s conference organised under the title ‘Vellum Jananayagam’’ (Democracy shall triumph) at Siruganur in Tiruchy.
“Parliament is being conducted without questions being asked as 140 MPs were suspended. What will other countries think about us? By eroding democratic values, the BJP government has made our country hang its head in shame before other countries. BJP will turn India into an authoritarian nation. The threat is worse than we can imagine,” he added.
Addressing leaders of INDIA alliance present on the stage, Stalin said, “Political situations may change state to state. What we are going to face is parliamentary election. We all should have only one goal — BJP should not come to power again. We have to work keeping that in our mind. Anti-BJP votes should not get divided. INDIA alliance should make history by capturing power.”
Emphasising unity, Stalin said, “Recently, Chandigarh mayoral election was stopped as the BJP was afraid of losing to AAP-Congress alliance. BJP has 14 councillors whereas AAP has 13 and Congress 7. Media there projected that it would be the INDIA bloc’s first victory. This was the reason the election was stopped. This shows the BJP’s fear. INDIA leaders should understand this and grab the opportunity. If we stand united, BJP will definitely be defeated.”
The saffron party is a zero in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said. “We need not worry about the BJP here. However, we have to defeat the party at the all-India level. INDIA bloc is the foundation for that,” Stalin said.
VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan read out 33 resolutions that were later adopted.
Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, K Balakrishnan, R Mutharasan, DK president K Veeramani, TNCC president K S Alagiri, MDMK leader Vaiko, IUML president K M Kader Mohideen, MMK leader MK Jawahirullah, TVK leader T Velmurugan, ministers, MLAs and MPs participated.
Kharge address
Congress MP S Thirunavukkarasar read out an address from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “Ambedkar foresaw the dangers of blind devotion — in politics or religion. He warned against cult of personality and emphasised rational thinking and commitment to justice in political discourse,” Kharge said.