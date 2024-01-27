Tamil Nadu CM Stalin awards achievers at Republic Day event

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday presented various state awards.
Awards and recipients
C Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Productivity Award: S Balamurugan, a farmer from Pollampatti village of Salem. Balamurgan was awarded for cultivating paddy, with yields of 13,625 kgs, the highest in the state. He was presented with a certificate, a cash prize of Rs five lakh and a medal worth Rs 7,000.
CM’S Special Award: U Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam from Madurai district, who recently donated land worth nearly Rs seven crore to develop a government school to honour her late daughter, received this award. After receiving the award from the CM, an emotional Pooranam told reporters that words fail her to express her feelings.
She also recalled Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s visit to her house on January 17 to greet her and expressed her happiness over the CM honouring those who worked hard to help people affected by heavy rains in the southern districts recently.
Anna Medal for Gallantry: Yasaar Arafat, a fisherman from Singithurai of Thoothukudi district, along with 16 fishermen, who rescued people of Thanneerpandal village after heavy rains. D Daniel Selvasingh of Tirunelveli and S Sivakumar, Tahsildar, Srivaikundam taluk for rescue efforts during the rains. They received Rs one lakh, a medal worth Rs 9,000 and a certificate
Gandhi Adigal Police Medal: Awarded to police officers for outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor. Awardees include Shashank Sai, Villupuram district SP, B Kasiviswanathan, DSP, Central Intelligence Unit, KM Muniyasamy, Inspector, Red Hills Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Avadi Police Commissionerate; A Pandian, SI, Central Intelligence Unit, Madurai Zone; and K Ranganathan, Head Constable, Ranipet Police Station. The awardees were given Rs 40,000 and
CM’s Trophies for best police station: Madurai city won the first prize, followed by Namakkal district and Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli city.