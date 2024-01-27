Tamil Nadu CM Stalin awards achievers at Republic Day event

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday presented various state awards.

Awards and recipients

C Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Productivity Award: S Balamurugan, a farmer from Pollampatti village of Salem. Balamurgan was awarded for cultivating paddy, with yields of 13,625 kgs, the highest in the state. He was presented with a certificate, a cash prize of Rs five lakh and a medal worth Rs 7,000.

CM’S Special Award: U Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam from Madurai district, who recently donated land worth nearly Rs seven crore to develop a government school to honour her late daughter, received this award. After receiving the award from the CM, an emotional Pooranam told reporters that words fail her to express her feelings.

She also recalled Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s visit to her house on January 17 to greet her and expressed her happiness over the CM honouring those who worked hard to help people affected by heavy rains in the southern districts recently.