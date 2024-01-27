Tangedco power purchase cost up by Rs 11,625 crore in one year

CHENNAI: The power purchase cost of the beleaguered state discom, Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation), has gone up by Rs 11,625 crore in 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

According to the latest annual report, the corporation’s non-current liabilities have gone up by Rs 6,554 crore and current liabilities have gone up from Rs 1,16,315.05 crore to Rs 1,37,533.06 crore, a jump of nearly `. 21,000 crore. In 2022-23, Tangedco’s net loss stood at Rs 9,192.25 crore, the report said.

Experts recommend immediate cost-cutting measures, with focus on reducing expenses, particularly in buying power. The possibility of establishing more own power plants must be explored, they said.

On surge in current liabilities by Rs 21,218 crore compared to the previous year, a senior Tangedco official said, “Due to mounting losses, Tangedco had to borrow substantial funds. In the future, the figure may double due to escalating power demand.” The official said adopting a multi-year tariff approach may gradually reduce the debt in the coming yea`.