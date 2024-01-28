AIADMK general secretary blames Tamil Nadu CM for ‘poor law and order’

In a statement on Saturday, Palaniswami that said before coming to power, Stalin had promised that maintenance of the law and order would be under his direct supervision and whoever was errant would be punished. However, it has been almost three years since Stalin assumed office, but he has failed to fulfil his promise.

Referring to the attack on five persons of a family in Kallukuzhi village of Sivaganga district, murder of a woman in Sanarapatti in Salem district, assault on a correspondent of a television channel and robberies committed by those from other states in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said prevalence of ganja and narcotic substances is an important reason for increasing crimes.