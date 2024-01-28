‘Healing Hands’ that give pain a pause

Arun has never felt he has done his bit, as he always keeps himself busy spreading awareness on physical health, organising eye and cardiopulmonary resuscitation camps. “With the help of Perambalur Lions and Rotary Club, we have, until now, donated 80 pairs of eyes to various hospitals,” he says.

Job apart, Arun says, a nurse should try to bring change in the society. “Perambalur is a very backward district where medical awareness is less. Here in many houses, patients are made to lie on rope bed, thereby developing bedsores. To prevent this, we use air beds and urinary tubes. Lack of money, time and awareness also add to the misery of the patients. Many bed-ridden patients die without getting proper food and care. Now, I feel, the people are more aware, as the cases have come down,” he adds.

Uma Maheswari and Arun are birds of the same feather, as they seldom differ on serving the people. “We are spending 95% of our income for caring the bed-ridden. A private treatment centre charges anywhere around `50,000 per month for food, surgical items and dedicated nurse for treat a bed-ridden patient. We charge nothing from the poor, and take a minimal donation from those willing to pay,” she explains, adding a cook and nurse are available at their facility throughout to ensure patients get good care.