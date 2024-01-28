‘Healing Hands’ that give pain a pause

PERAMBALUR: The sun peeping through the window is giving a golden tint to everything inside the room but for the heart of the pale elderly woman, confined to a bed, staring at the world outside. Call it the second childhood or the decrepitude, nothing could make her wear a smile except for the compassionate touch of her 12-year-old grandson, Arun Abraham, who takes care of her along with his mother.
Many a year has passed by; the world has changed, and a table has replaced the old bed by the window. Though the 12-year-old has now matured into a man, the years have failed to erase from his memories the bedsore-induced pain his grandmother endured, forcing him to take up nursing the bedridden as his life’s mission. And as an after-effect, ‘Aatrum Karangal’ (Healing Hands), a home nursing service, was born in 2012, just five years after Arun, hailing from Vadakkumadevi Road in Perambalur, completed his Diploma in Nursing.
Joining him in his mission within a year is his wife Uma Maheswari, and the couple started visiting bed-ridden patients, providing them with bed-bath, dressing and much-needed love. Ask them, the couple would say they have provided care to more than 1,400 bed-ridden patients in the last 12 years.
That’s not all. In February last, the husband-wife duo started a special home for bed-ridden patients in a rented building in Vadakkumadevi. So far, 60 patients have been treated there. The two apart, specialist doctors and physiotherapists do visit the facility regularly to ensure the patients’ well-being.
Arun has never felt he has done his bit, as he always keeps himself busy spreading awareness on physical health, organising eye and cardiopulmonary resuscitation camps. “With the help of Perambalur Lions and Rotary Club, we have, until now, donated 80 pairs of eyes to various hospitals,” he says.
Job apart, Arun says, a nurse should try to bring change in the society. “Perambalur is a very backward district where medical awareness is less. Here in many houses, patients are made to lie on rope bed, thereby developing bedsores. To prevent this, we use air beds and urinary tubes. Lack of money, time and awareness also add to the misery of the patients. Many bed-ridden patients die without getting proper food and care. Now, I feel, the people are more aware, as the cases have come down,” he adds.
Uma Maheswari and Arun are birds of the same feather, as they seldom differ on serving the people. “We are spending 95% of our income for caring the bed-ridden. A private treatment centre charges anywhere around `50,000 per month for food, surgical items and dedicated nurse for treat a bed-ridden patient. We charge nothing from the poor, and take a minimal donation from those willing to pay,” she explains, adding a cook and nurse are available at their facility throughout to ensure patients get good care.
Among the many who are undergoing treatment at the special home is 73-year-old Jayavel, admitted to the facility by his acquaintance of 20 years P Prabhakaran, a pastor from Ariyalur.
“Since 2019, I have been taking care of Jayavel as he has no child, and his wife died long ago. When he became bed-ridden recently, I was left with no option but to look for an old-age home for him. Here at the special home of Aatrum Karangal, we have to pay only for surgical items. They are taking proper care of my friend,” he says with a smile on his face. From a 12-year-old boy taking care of his grandmother to a nurse with a humane face, Arun has come a long way.
Now, he sports a smile of content, just like the one his grandmother wore whenever he touched her with his hands of compassion. It did heal her wounds.
