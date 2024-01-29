AIADMK man, three of family booked for DMK cadre's murder

MADURAI: An AIADMK functionary and three of his family members were booked for allegedly murdering DMK's ward 77 circle secretary over previous enmity on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as MEP Thirumurugan (47) of MK Puram.



Those booked include AIADMK's ward 77 circle secretary Thavakumar (45), his daughter Nandhini, relative Kammapandi, and one of his sons-in-law Raja. Raja's friend, Prakash, is the fifth accused in the case. According to the Jaihindpuram police, enmity between the two began when they were co-accused in a murder case, but were later acquitted. When Thavakumar's daughter Nandhini, the police said, had eloped with Raja as a minor, Thirumugan has played a major role in lodging a case against Raja and getting him arrested.