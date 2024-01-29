Bury intra-party feuds, work with allies: DMK

Party sources said the meeting looked like a cross-checking platform for district-level leaders to validate survey reports on current MPs and ground realities.

One of the union secretaries said, “Till yesterday, rumours were circulating within party circles that the leadership might consider replacing some of the sitting MPs in around 10 constituencies. But, during the meeting, nothing was revealed. At the same time, the committee members said those who did not earn a good name among voters would surely be replaced.”

Speaking about instructions of the leadership to the cadre, one of the district-level functionaries said, “The coordination committee members highlighted that unity is a must to win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which would play a crucial role in unseating the BJP at the centre. The committee members instructed us to bury all hatchets within the party, if any, and maintain cordial relationships with alliance partners to ensure a resounding victory.”