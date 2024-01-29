Bury intra-party feuds, work with allies: DMK

CHENNAI: At a time when the INDIA bloc is developing cracks, the ruling DMK’s district-level leaders and cadre have been instructed to bury intra-party feuds if any and maintain cordial relationship with alliance partners to secure a massive victory in the 2024 general election.
Aimed at gauging the ground-level situation ahead of the election, the DMK scheduled a consultative meeting with party functionaries and elected representatives of parliamentary constituencies.
So far, the party has convened three meetings for constituencies of Salem, Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Erode, Pollachi and Dharmapuri. The meetings have been held over the last two days and chaired by senior party leaders and coordination committee members ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and former Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi.
Sources within the DMK, on condition of anonymity, said the attendees were told to provide insights on the constituency’s dynamics, including prospects for victory, strengths of the current MP, and election activities such as voter enrolment, removal of deceased voters, and identification of fraudulent voters.
They were also told that the party leadership had already completed a comprehensive survey on the performance and influence of the current MPs and identification of potential candidates for the upcoming election. So, all those who came to the meetings were told to provide a genuine opinion and not furnish false claims about sitting MPs.
Party sources said the meeting looked like a cross-checking platform for district-level leaders to validate survey reports on current MPs and ground realities.
One of the union secretaries said, “Till yesterday, rumours were circulating within party circles that the leadership might consider replacing some of the sitting MPs in around 10 constituencies. But, during the meeting, nothing was revealed. At the same time, the committee members said those who did not earn a good name among voters would surely be replaced.”
Speaking about instructions of the leadership to the cadre, one of the district-level functionaries said, “The coordination committee members highlighted that unity is a must to win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which would play a crucial role in unseating the BJP at the centre. The committee members instructed us to bury all hatchets within the party, if any, and maintain cordial relationships with alliance partners to ensure a resounding victory.”