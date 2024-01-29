Six friends returning from vacation killed as car collides with truck in TN

TENKASI: Six youth, who were returning from Courtallam after a vacation, died in a car crash as their vehicle collided head-on with a truck carrying cement bags near Kadayanallur in Tenkasi in the early hours of Sunday. Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims.
The deceased were identified as M Karthik (24), M Mukesh alias Mano (19), P Subramanian (27), G Vel Manoj (24), R Muthamil Selvan (22) and M Pothiraj (30).
While five of them died on the spot, Muthamil Selvan died on the way to hospital. The deceased, all from Puliyangudi, had gone to Courtallam to take bath in the waterfalls.
When they were returning, Karthik, who was driving the car, lost control and the vehicle collided with the truck between Singilipatti and Punnaiyapuram on Thirumangalam-Kollam highway.
The Chokkampatti police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. The mangled remains of the car was cleared from the spot to restore traffic movement.
The bodies were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The truck driver, P Prakash of Thiruvannamalai, was arrested. Tenkasi SP T P Sureshkumar, Sankarankovil MLA E Raja, and Vasudevanallur MLA Sathan Thirumalaikumar visited the spot.