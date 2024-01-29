Six friends returning from vacation killed as car collides with truck in TN

While five of them died on the spot, Muthamil Selvan died on the way to hospital. The deceased, all from Puliyangudi, had gone to Courtallam to take bath in the waterfalls.

When they were returning, Karthik, who was driving the car, lost control and the vehicle collided with the truck between Singilipatti and Punnaiyapuram on Thirumangalam-Kollam highway.

The Chokkampatti police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. The mangled remains of the car was cleared from the spot to restore traffic movement.