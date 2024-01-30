AIADMK panels discuss strategies ahead of LS polls; TN tour planned from Feb 5 to 10

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK has geared up for the upcoming general election by holding a series of meetings with the party’s committees at the headquarters on Monday. Last week, the party set up three committees — a seat-sharing panel, campaign panel and an advertisement panel.
According to sources, the committee members discussed general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s instruction on the need for a strategic approach to secure victory in all seats.
Sources said Palaniswami had already directed the committee members to gather opinion from stakeholders before deciding on seat-sharing, campaign strategy and advertisements. Former ministers SP Velumani, KP Munusamy, Dindigul C Srinivasan and C Vijayabaskar participated in the meetings.
The party’s election manifesto committee has made some alterations to its tour programme being held from February 5 to 10.
The committee will visit two locations every day and seek public opinion. As per the revised schedule, the committee will interact with residents of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on February 5. It will go to Villupuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli between February 6 and 10.
Palaniswami has urged district secretaries to make comprehensive arrangements for public hearings, inviting diverse stakeholders such as farmers, farm employees, fishermen, weavers, government employees, social activists, service organisations, traders associations, self-help groups, unorganised workers, students, and teachers.
Opinion from across the state will be collected
