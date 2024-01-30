Clear ‘legacy wastes’ at Coimbatore city dump yard: NGT

In the latest hearing, the NGT made several observations and strongly criticised the CCMC over the lack of an action plan to handle fresh wastes and dispose of the legacy wastes piled up in the dump yard. The NGT’s order read, “For treating the legacy waste, the CCMC had stated that they are awaiting the sanction of funds from the government. However, the CCMC is directed to identify the different other methods of hiring modern or latest machinery which would be more efficient and work faster for dealing with the legacy waste.”

The NGT’s order also mentioned that there was no reply filed by the CCMC regarding the installation of the organic waste converter and educating the people to treat the organic waste which would ultimately minimise the burden of treating the legacy waste and current waste. As there is no progress from November 2023, we expect the CCMC to expedite the process and restore the land in Vellalore, the NGT bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Dr Satyagopal Korlapati observed and posted the next hearing to March 4 this year.