Clear ‘legacy wastes’ at Coimbatore city dump yard: NGT

COIMBATORE: In the recent hearing before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was ordered to clear and dispose of the legacy wastes in the Vellalore dump yard as soon as possible and restore the environment in the area by taking necessary measures.
With over 1,200 tonnes of garbage generated every single day in all 100 wards of the 5 zones in the city, the civic body is struggling to dispose of those fresh wastes as well as the legacy waste piled up at the dump yard. As the CCMC was not taking any proper measures to clear both the wastes, KS Mohan, a social activist and Secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, filed a petition before the NGT Southern Zone seeking a permanent solution.
In the latest hearing, the NGT made several observations and strongly criticised the CCMC over the lack of an action plan to handle fresh wastes and dispose of the legacy wastes piled up in the dump yard. The NGT’s order read, “For treating the legacy waste, the CCMC had stated that they are awaiting the sanction of funds from the government. However, the CCMC is directed to identify the different other methods of hiring modern or latest machinery which would be more efficient and work faster for dealing with the legacy waste.”
The NGT’s order also mentioned that there was no reply filed by the CCMC regarding the installation of the organic waste converter and educating the people to treat the organic waste which would ultimately minimise the burden of treating the legacy waste and current waste. As there is no progress from November 2023, we expect the CCMC to expedite the process and restore the land in Vellalore, the NGT bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Dr Satyagopal Korlapati observed and posted the next hearing to March 4 this year.
Speaking to TNIE, Mohan, Secretary of the Action Committee, said, “The NGT during the recent hearings criticised the CCMC and raised concerns over the legacy wastes and the fresh wastes that are getting piled along in the dump yard. The justices said that even god can’t help Coimbatore if the CCMC officials continue to dump fresh waste at the dump yard. With the dump yard located on the outskirts of the city and the CCMC spending a huge sum of money as fuel expenses to transport the city’s wastes, the NGT criticised the method and instructed the civic body to dispose of the fresh waste in the respective wards itself.”
Despite multiple attempts, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran didn’t respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment.Meanwhile, the civic body has sent a proposal for funds to the union government for a mega biogas plant under the Smart Cities 2.0 scheme and another proposal to the state government for procuring new machinery for the bio-mining project works at the Vellalore dump yard, said the sources.