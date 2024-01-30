Complaint against Periyar varsity registrar for defamatory video

SALEM: The Registrar of Periyar University has been blamed for allegedly posting a defamatory video against an assistant professor. The latter has filed a complaint with the Higher Education Department in this regard.

Assistant Professor V Vaithiyanathan on Monday sent a complaint letter to the Secretary of the Higher Education Department. “On December 22 at 9.38 pm, University Registrar K Thangavel (in charge) posted a video on the PUPRO (Periyar University Public Relation Officer) WhatsApp group. The video was deleted within two minutes. The video came with a footnote “B(V)aithiyanathan”,” the complaint states.

Vaithiyanathan is also the President of Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA). “I am aware that the video was meant to tarnish my name and personal life. That WhatsApp group is for official use. Office circulars and letters are usually posted in that group for university faculties.