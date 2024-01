Most of these employees have experience of nearly 20 to 30 years. Many of the organisers — whose job is to maintain accounts, procure groceries, vegetables and ration required for the schools — are handling more than one school due to the staff crunch. Most of the schools have only a cook or a helper, making it difficult for the staff to cook and serve food between 12.20 and 12.40 pm every day, sources said. The organisers are paid just Rs 600 more per month if they are given additional charge of a school.

“Imagine one person cooking for around 100 to 150 students within three hours and ensuring the quality of the food. We have to cut vegetables and peel the shells of the eggs which requires a lot of time. We have to serve the food to the students as well. Because of this, many of the workers are starting their work early. "

"There has been no recruitment over the past six years and the staff strength is depleting by the day. Through our talks with the government, we understand that they are planning to recruit only around 1,000 to 2,000 workers,” says a staff association member.