Chennai GST deputy commissioner suspended two days before retirement

CHENNAI: The Finance Ministry has suspended B Balamurugan, deputy commissioner, Goods and Service Tax, following disciplinary proceedings contemplated against him. He was suspended two days before his retirement.
“During the period of suspension, headquarters of B Balamurugan will be the office of Principal Chief Commissioner of GST, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Zone, Chennai,” the order stated.
“Deputy commissioner will not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent Authority,” the order stated. He has been entitled to a subsistence allowance.
Balamurugan had been in the news a few weeks back for criticising Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and demanded her sacking.