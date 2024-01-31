GN Mills service road in Coimbatore closed for pipeline work

This triggered traffic snarls in the area and left motorists fuming at the officials. Speaking to TNIE, TWAD Board Executive Engineer (Pillur Scheme 3 Project) Sellamuthu said, “During the construction of the GN Mills flyover, the highways department had removed the 3 ft dia pipeline on the Mettupalayam Road that was already installed for the Pillur Scheme 3 project in order to finish constructing the ramp.

As we’re planning to commission the project soon, the pipeline installation works have been kick-started now. The police department has given the prior information about rerouting and even installed a take diversion board. The works will be completed soon and the road will be reopened after 3 days. The road restoration works will begin later”