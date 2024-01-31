Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly train services extended till April 1

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway has extended Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli weekly express train till April 1.

Train number 06030- Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam train has been extended from February 4 to March 31 and Train number 06029- Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli train has been extended from February 5 to April 1.

Train enthusiasts have been demanding the railways to make it permanent since it is getting a good response. On its last service, on January 28, out of 754 passengers were boarded at Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Rajapalayam, as many as 602 passengers deboarded at Coimbatore railway station.