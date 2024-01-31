Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly train services extended till April 1

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway has extended Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli weekly express train till April 1.
Train number 06030- Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam train has been extended from February 4 to March 31 and Train number 06029- Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli train has been extended from February 5 to April 1.
Train enthusiasts have been demanding the railways to make it permanent since it is getting a good response. On its last service, on January 28, out of 754 passengers were boarded at Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Rajapalayam, as many as 602 passengers deboarded at Coimbatore railway station.
J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said, “The train, launched in April 2022, has been running successfully as officials extended the service so many times. Sunday’s service was the last service and passengers data showed that almost 90 per cent of passengers deboarded at Coimbatore, which proves its popularity”
He added, “Considering the response, we hope the train would be made permanent and the railway should also operate it three times in a week.”
K Jayaraj a member of ZRUCC Southern Railway said, “Currently, railways is operating the the service using the coaches of some other train. They should take steps to have a dedicated rake for the train.”