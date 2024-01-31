Tamil Nadu Ryots to shun LS polls over case on man for leopard’s death
VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association has decided to boycott Lok Sabha elections if the case filed against a farmer in connection with a leopard death in Pernambut is not retracted. They declared the decision during the grievance redressal meeting on Tuesday.
According to sources, the forest department filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Mohan Babu (40), on August 26 2022, as a male leopard was found dead on a property adjacent to his farmland in Serangal village near Pernambut.
The department contended that the leopard’s demise resulted from an unauthorised siren system installed by Mohan Babu near his agricultural land. He was subsequently released on bail.
As the case unfolds in the pro-citizen court, the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association is spearheading protests, urging the forest department to revoke the charges against Mohan Babu. Despite previous appeals to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during his visit to Vellore last year, the case remains unresolved.
During the grievance redressal meeting led by District Revenue Officer D. Malathi, the State General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, S. Udayakumar, contended that the forest department had unjustly registered a case against Mohan Babu.
He highlighted that an investigation into their appeal to the Chief Minister by the Revenue Commissioner yielded no resolution.
Udayakumar warned of a statewide farmers’ boycott of parliamentary elections if the forest department fails to annul the case.
Responding to the farmers’ concerns, District Forest Officer Kalanithi explained that the case is currently under judicial review, making it inappropriate for discussion in the grievance redressal meeting.