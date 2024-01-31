Tamil Nadu Ryots to shun LS polls over case on man for leopard’s death

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association has decided to boycott Lok Sabha elections if the case filed against a farmer in connection with a leopard death in Pernambut is not retracted. They declared the decision during the grievance redressal meeting on Tuesday.

According to sources, the forest department filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Mohan Babu (40), on August 26 2022, as a male leopard was found dead on a property adjacent to his farmland in Serangal village near Pernambut.

The department contended that the leopard’s demise resulted from an unauthorised siren system installed by Mohan Babu near his agricultural land. He was subsequently released on bail.