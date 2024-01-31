Transwoman murdered in friend’s house in Coimbatore

On Thursday last, Masilamani and Mani invited Dhanalakshmi to visit the Marudhamalai temple for Thai Poosam festival. After attending the festival Dhanalakshmi continued to stay with them at their residence. Around 7 pm on Monday, Masilamani and Mani went out to buy meat and liquor leaving Dhanalakshmi in the house.

When they returned around 8 pm, they found her dead in a pool of blood. The two who were in an inebriated state, alerted the police with the help of neighbours.

A team from Vadavalli police station rushed to the spot and held an inquiry with Masilamani, Mani and their neighbours. The body of the deceased was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The forensic science experts and sniffer dog team were pressed to collect the pieces of evidence from the crime scene.