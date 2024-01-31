Transwoman murdered in friend’s house in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 36-year-old trans person was found murdered at her friend’s residence at Marudhamalai on Monday evening. According to police, B Somasundaram (37), identified himself as transwoman a few years ago and changed name to Dhanalakshmi.
A native of Coonoor, she settled at Telungupalayam in Coimbatore with her parents. She completed her diploma and worked as analyst at a private IT firm in the city. She usually meets her friend Masilamani, also a trans person, who resides at Indira Nagar in the Maruthamalai foothills. Masilamani lives with her male friend Mani.
On Thursday last, Masilamani and Mani invited Dhanalakshmi to visit the Marudhamalai temple for Thai Poosam festival. After attending the festival Dhanalakshmi continued to stay with them at their residence. Around 7 pm on Monday, Masilamani and Mani went out to buy meat and liquor leaving Dhanalakshmi in the house.
When they returned around 8 pm, they found her dead in a pool of blood. The two who were in an inebriated state, alerted the police with the help of neighbours.
A team from Vadavalli police station rushed to the spot and held an inquiry with Masilamani, Mani and their neighbours. The body of the deceased was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The forensic science experts and sniffer dog team were pressed to collect the pieces of evidence from the crime scene.
Police suspect that besides Masilamani and Mani, one more person was staying with them and he might have been involved in the murder. Dhanalakshmi had several stab injuries on her body. CCTV footage gathered from the locality showed one person leaving the home on Monday evening. Masilamani and Mani were being questioned about him, police said.